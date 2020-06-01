With the rise in gasoline prices in the wake of a recovery in international oil prices, the values ​​of fossil fuel at the country’s pumps were sustained by market forces, removing the need for government intervention claimed by the ethanol sector in Brazil, Petrobras President Roberto Castello Branco said on Monday.

Roberto Castello Branco, Petrobras CEO 12/12/2019 REUTERS / Sergio Moraes

He recalled that the ethanol sector had called for an increase in the Cide tax on gasoline, to make ethanol more competitive during the demand crisis that hit the fuel industry due to isolation measures to combat the coronavirus.

However, with the rise in Petrobras prices, which raised prices four times during May – an accumulated increase of 45% in the month, in line with Brent oil prices (+40%) -, the market forces acted , highlighted the executive.

“The market quickly did a job that some wanted the government to do, gasoline prices reacted from the end of April and the hike more than offset the tax that many businessmen advocated … to make ethanol competitive against gasoline “said Castello Branco.

The comment was made during a videoconference promoted by FGV Energia, when the executive was asked about what should be improved in the Brazilian industry.

“In this sense, Brazil needs to improve a lot, it needs to be more open to investments, in order to be able to effectively exploit the wealth we have …”, he highlighted.

Cide’s rise was denied in early May by President Jair Bolsonaro, who said his policy “is not to raise taxes” when asked about the matter.

In the face of the negative, the Union of the Sugarcane Industry (Unica) has been seeking other forms of government support, such as a program to finance inventories, to limit the negative impact of falling demand on prices.

In a note on Monday, commenting on the drop in fuel consumption, Unica said that the creation of a line of financing using stocks as collateral would be a market solution that could prevent the worsening of the sector’s financial situation.

Total fuel sales in Brazil fell 6.5% in the first four months, with hydrous ethanol falling more than 11% in the same period, more than the 9.5% reduction seen in the gasoline market, according to ANP regulator data .

