Market gives government bonds a break: Chile Fixed income

(Bloomberg) – After two months to go, Chile’s Treasury bonds took a breather last week. And some market players see more profit potential after the central bank ruled out raising the MPR for the remainder of the year, and the upward trend in US Treasury rates took a hiatus.

Last week, Chilean debt rates fell along the entire curve. Yields on 15-year CPI-indexed bonds fell by around 10 basis points, while nominal debt for the same term fell 23 basis points. The 10-year bond in peso declined 7 points and its UF pair fell about 5 basis points. From mid-February until the week before, rates had increased, even more than 100 basis points in some maturities.

The fall was the product of the market reaction to the message from the Central Bank ruling out a rate hike earlier than expected, along with a decline in US Treasury bond yields, said Jaime Achondo, CEO of the firm. brokerage Fynsa. Achondo sees opportunity in local bonds for the next few weeks: “Liquidity remains strong and portfolios are still very conservative,” he said.

After the statement on the central bank’s decision on the monetary policy rate of March 30 left room for conflicting interpretations, the central clarified that raising the rate before 2022 is not among its plans.

Some traders and portfolio traders expect quarantines to continue to put downward pressure on returns. Due to mobility restrictions, the economy will not recover as quickly as some thought.

April has been a difficult month for Chileans. About 85% of the population remains under quarantine, while retail activity is also facing new restrictions. Congress approved last week the government’s request to delay the elections of the conventional constituents and other representatives until mid-May.

In addition to local factors, US yields may also help local interest rates this week. “The market sees a great consensus within the Fed to allow stimulus to continue flowing into the economy,” said Gonzalo Reyes, a partner at Abaqus. Last week, the US Treasury curve fell, especially at maturities of 5 to 10 years.

THE CPI FACTOR

March inflation of 0.4% month-on-month was below expectations, supporting the central bank’s thesis that a recent price hike may be temporary and not a reason to raise rates. The two-year implicit inflation of breakevens decreased in the last three weeks to 3.1%, from 3.3%.

The new restrictions implemented due to COVID are likely to slow future price increases, according to a note from Itaú. However, Itaú also warns that new government aid to the middle class and a possible third withdrawal from pension funds pose upside risks. Chile’s Chamber of Deputies is scheduled to discuss the bill on a new withdrawal this week.

However, the possibility of lower inflation due to the new restrictions would cause rates indexed to the CPI to increase in the coming months, especially in the short section of the curve, said Fabrizio Pizzagalli, Econsult portfolio manager.

IN THE PAST WEEK

At the corporate level, the Inversiones la Construcción holding sold 2 million UF (US $ 82 million) in bonds maturing in 2028, at a rate of 0.45%. The leasing company Tanner sold some of its AG series bonds at -0.1% and Banco Consorcio placed a little more of its bonds in 2025 at -0.45%.

This week, market analysts will review central bank minutes and study the survey of economists released today. The General Treasury of the Republic will sell on Thursday 320,000 million pesos (US $ 450.6 million) in 6-month bills, 120,000 million pesos (US $ 169 million) in bonds maturing in 2030 and US $ 174 million in bonds indexed to the IPC with the same expiration date.

CALENDAR

In Chile:

Apr. 12: Survey of Economists Apr. 16: Central Bank minutes

International

USA.:

Apr. 12: Monthly budget statement MarchApr. 13: NFIB Small Business Optimism March Apr. 13: CPI MarchApr. 14: Import Price Index MarchApr. 15: Retail Sales MarchApr. 15: Empire State Manufacturing Survey AprilApr. 15: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Apr. 15: Industrial production MarchApr. 16: Optimism U. of MichiganApr. 16: Housing starts in March

China:

Apr. 12-13: Trade balance MarchApr. 15: GDP 1TAbr. 15: Industrial production MarchApr. 15: Retail Sales March

Eurozone:

Apr. 16: CPI March

