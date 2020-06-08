The accompaniment of the markets in regards to the normalization of the peso debt curve is not only alleviating the front of the Treasury obligations. At the same time, it could be playing in favor of reducing the effects of the monetary expansion necessary to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

At the end of May, transfers from the BCRA to the Treasury were $ 430 billion. It has already totaled $ 1,052 billion. Since the beginning of the quarantine, in terms of profits, it sent $ 740 billion and made temporary advances of $ 312 billion.

At the same time, the BCRA began to moderate some of its potential expansionary effects via paid passes and Leliq fundraising ($ 300 billion in the first week of June). Since mid-May, in addition, it modified the reserve banks’ reserve requirements to facilitate lending and compulsively raised interest rates on time deposits, to avoid leaks to the dollar.

Added to this arsenal were the effects of what Analytica, by the economists Rodrigo Alvarez and Ricardo Delgado, detected in the last month: a change of trend in the structure of the Treasury’s financing. “Until April, transfers from the BCRA to the Treasury exceeded the primary deficit. In May, they were equivalent. This means that the peso capital market is increasing its predisposition to finance the Treasury, in particular the maturity of interest. On the other hand, debt issues already exceed maturities for the first time since August 2019, “they said.

Look also

According to this analysis, “when the market closes, the Treasury must resort plainly to the issue, both to finance the primary deficit and to cancel interest and debt repayments.”

However, Analytica warns that in May, for the first time since August 2019, “with the last major devaluation of the Macri era, the issuance of pesos (via transitory advances and accounting profits) would be below the primary deficit for the month, $ 287 billion, $ 60 billion above April, according to his calculations.

“This implies that the peso debt market finances amortizations and interest on debt in a regular payment situation. Furthermore, it does so at reasonable rates, just above inflation,” they pointed out.

In May, the Treasury obtained net financing of $ 161,698 million, for the first time with a positive sign since August 2019, including the exchange of Letes in foreign currency profiled in 2019, and FY20.

This dynamic also tends to decompress the outlook in the future from an inflationary perspective, since, according to economists, the expansion of the monetary base is closely linked to credit stimulus measures, and that they should be controllable, and not because of an uncontrolled emission.

“The private M2 grew in the last year $ 550,000 million above the level it would have had if the BCRA had not reduced the reserve requirements and followed the evolution of the monetary base. The difference arises from the growth of credit to SMEs ($ 350 billion ) and currency for ATM withdrawals ($ 200 billion), since both allow banks to reduce their liquidity requirements, and expand monetary aggregates, “they explained.