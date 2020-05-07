With few financial possibilities in recent years due to the crisis suffered in this regard, Fluminense has found different alternatives to continue strengthening the team even with lower negotiating power. Since 2015, when the partnership with Unimed ended, the club had an average spending of R $ 12.2 million on signings, something considered low for large clubs, in addition to maintaining a salary cap to try to escape the choking in the coffers.

Fluminense hired 10 reinforcements for this season (Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE F.C.)

Photo: Lance!

The means found are loans and market opportunities with athletes without a contract. This year, Fluminense paid R $ 2.8 million for striker Fernando Pacheco and another R $ 3.3 million for Michel Araújo. Goalkeeper João Lopes had no figures released. Despite the 10 names hired, the economy was high.

In 2019, for example, there were 21 signings with names like Wellington Nem, Nenê, Muriel and Paulo Henrique Ganso. The last three released free of charge. This made Flu the fourth Serie A club to sign for the most.

According to the financial statements available on the club’s transparency portal, Fluminense spent R $ 15.7 million in 2012, growing to R $ 22.4 million in 2013 and R $ 17.2 million in 2014, the last year with the Unimed as a sponsor. The value rose to R $ 21.6 million in 2015, but has only dropped since then. There were R $ 17.6 million in 2016, R $ 7.8 million in 2017, R $ 3.3 million in 2018 and 10.6 million last year, when the number grew again considerably.

For 2020, Egídio arrived for free after terminating with Cruzeiro, as well as Yago Felipe, who ended his relationship with Vitória. Matheus Cassini, hired for the sub-23, also got it right without cost. The borrowers are Henrique, Caio Paulista, Felippe Cardoso, Hudson. The club can still increase the level of investments after the shutdown. That’s because striker Fred is expected to arrive and, despite being free after getting an injunction to terminate with Cruzeiro, the salaries are high. In addition, there is a chance that one or two more names will enter the plans.

It is also worth mentioning the increase in revenue from the sale of players. If in 2012 the value was R $ 14.2 million, in 2019 Fluminense earned R $ 105.4 million with the departure of the athletes, values ​​that are increasingly important for the debts to be paid. In 2018 this amount had been R $ 119 million against R $ 33.1 million in 2015, R $ 50.4 million in 2016 and R $ 42.8 million in 2017.

