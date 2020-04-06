Two realities on one border. For example, Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, confirmed 10 cases, in contrast, El Paso, Texas, has 106 infections.

The United States partially closed its southern border with Mexico on March 20 and just over two weeks after the measurement, the US border entities register more infections and deaths from Covid-19.

For example: This Sunday, the health authorities of the county of San Diego reported 1,209 infections and 19 deaths, Meanwhile in Tijuana (city with which it limits) registered three deaths, the last in the past 24 hours, a 49-year-old man.

Tijuana registers the highest number of infections (51) in Baja California, followed by Mexicali, with 40 confirmed cases.

Until this Sunday, Baja California reported 93 cases and seven deaths from the new coronavirus strain – reported the governor, Jaime Bonilla-; by contrast, California (USA), accounts for 14 thousand 26 confirmed cases and 323 deaths, according to the official cut this Sunday.

Therefore, the San Diego government launched the installation of a 250-bed federal hospital. Meanwhile, the San Diego County chief medical officer, Nick Yphantides, He indicated that capacity should grow in the coming weeks “when the storm begins to reach our region.”

For its part, the state of Arizona which borders Baja California and Sonora, it also reports more cases of Covid-19 than its Mexican neighbors. In the cut, it has two thousand infections and 64 deaths.

Pima County (where Tucson is located) -limits to a great extent with Sonora, and also with Baja California- is one of the most affected points of the US entity: 327 infections and 24 deaths, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

For his part, Sonora reported her first death (Saturday) for the new coronavirus strain: it was a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Magdalena de Kino, south of the Nogales border.

In this regard, the head of Health of Sonora, Enrique Clausen, reported 29 infections (Saturday); previously, the entity’s governor, Claudia Pavlovich, estimated that more than 61 thousand people will get COVID-19 and more than 600 will die if they do not abide by the “stay home now”.

The third most affected US entity on the border is New Mexico. The local authority accounts 543 cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths; the most affected county is Bernalillo -where the city of Albuquerque is-, reported 23 confirmed cases.

New Mexico borders mostly with Chihuahua -and a small portion of Sonora-, whose authorities reported, at the court this Sunday, 17 cases.

The Chihuahuan cities with the most cases are: Ciudad Juárez (10) and Ojinaga (one); so far there are no deaths.

In the case of Texas – adjacent to Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas – the situation is as follows: it reported 6,812 infections and 12 deaths.

For its part, Coahuila -according to data from the state Health Secretariat- registers 82 positives and four deaths.

Meanwhile, in Piedras Negras (Coahuila) six cases are reported. Adjacent Maverick County reports four cases; Ciudad Acuña (Coahuila) reported a death from the new coronavirus strain, while the neighboring county, Val Verde, has five infections.

Regarding Nuevo León, the entity’s health secretary, Manuel de la O Cavazos, reported that there are 144 positive cases and three deaths, most of the contagions focused on Monterrey and the metropolitan area.

By last, Tamaulipas -adjacent to Texas- registers 38 cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, reported this Sunday the local health secretary, Gloria Molina.

The deaths were registered on April 3 (Reynosa); April 4 (Nuevo Laredo), this person traveled to New York; reason why the entity accounts for 38 infections and the deaths mentioned.

In contrast, the American county of Hidalgo, adjacent to Reynosa, reported 86 cases of contagion; in Laredo, border with Nuevo Laredo, 98 cases and six deaths are registered. (Ntx)