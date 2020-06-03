San Francisco, United States.

The co-founder and CEO of FacebookMark Zuckerberg defended on Tuesday the decision not to take any action regarding a controversial message from US President Donald Trump, shared on the social network, despite protests from his employees.

As reported by the company itself, in a virtual chat with company workers, Zuckerberg He again resorted to freedom of expression and his position that Facebook He should not set himself up as an internet “referee” to justify inaction in the face of Trump’s comments.

The online meeting, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, was brought forward precisely to deal urgently with this issue, after yesterday several employees rebelled publicly against Zuckerberg and carry out a stop online.

The protest measure was an attempt to reproduce the activity stoppages that are occasionally held in Silicon Valley companies such as Google, Apple or itself Facebook when employees disagree with any decision or policy of the management, and in which they leave their job for a few hours and concentrate abroad.

In the current circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, practically all of the workers in Facebook They are working from home, so the stoppage of the activity and the protest had to be completely virtual, which made it extremely difficult to quantify their follow-up.

Monday’s event was the culmination of a series of complaints shared by various workers in Facebook on social networks in recent days, when they criticized the company’s decision and compared it to what was done by Twitter, its rival.

The message that caused the controversy was shared by Trump in your accounts Facebook and Twitter last Friday and in it he referred to the acts of violence that have been repeated in several cities in the United States. since the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let this happen. I just spoke to Governor (of Minnesota) Tim Walz and I told him that the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins, “the president wrote.

Twitter determined that the message violated its community regulations against content that glorify violence, and partially censored it, making it difficult and in some cases preventing users from reading and interacting with the tweet (for example, by liking it or writing a reply).

Censorship

In FacebookHowever, the message was not censored or limited in its exposure, and the message itself Zuckerberg He said that although he personally rejects the content of the president’s message, it is protected by freedom of expression on the platform.

“Mark (Zuckerberg) is wrong, and I will do my best to change his mind,” Ryan Freitas, director of product design for the Facebook news section, wrote on his Twitter account.

Like Freitas, other workers at the Menlo Park (California, USA) made public their disagreement with their boss throughout the weekend.