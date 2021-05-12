Mark Zuckerberg wants his social networks to attract influencers again | Technology

With the arrival of new platforms that compete directly with Facebook and Instagram, such as Clubhouse, TikTok or Twitch, Mark Zuckerberg has announced changes to attract influencers again.

There are many complaints that many streamers and influencers have made towards Facebook, basically due to the little importance that the social network has given to the monetization of content creators.

In Spain, some well-known streamers, such as Auronplay, began to broadcast live on that platform, generally with contracts that had nothing to do with those they would later sign with Twitch.

Something similar has happened with YouTube, which, although it has based the monetization of creators on the CPM, which could be 10 dollars (around 8 euros), has made a big mistake: the positioning so strange that it makes videos of creators more small in the main interface.

In this way, Twitch has made its form of monetization the most optimal for streamers and influencers, who see a future for the platform owned by Amazon and direct competition from YouTube, from Google.

Now, having analyzed this, Mark Zuckerberg has been alarmed and announced that will change the way influencers monetize its contents in a social network of its property, Instagram.

The change proposed by Zuckerberg

In a live show that took place last Monday, curiously, on Instagram, the owner of Facebook announced that he would change the way creators made money, probably in a strategy to enter to compete directly with Twitch and, even, with the giant Asian fashionista, TikTok, which does offer attractive monetization, through the Creator Fund program, for example.

“If we help creators make more money from their content, that will help a broader creator economy emerge, which will bring more content to services, more ways to connect, and that will be amazing,” said Zuckerberg. in this direct from Instagram.

This Zuckerberg movement probably derives from the greats of the moment, such as the aforementioned TikTok, and Clubhouse, which has a system similar to digital tips for content creators.

Thus, although it is not known for sure in which platform it intends to implement these changes, some of these would be a better distribution of affiliate income, as well as the creation of a digital market that connects brands and influencers, something similar to the TikTok Creator Marketplace.

A tough competition with the new platforms

The model of Twitch subscriptions and donations has affected, mainly, the live broadcasts that were made on Facebook, almost at the beginning of everything, and the general fed-up of some YouTubers with said platform, who have migrated to Twitch to broadcast live and, Besides, continue to monetize the content they make on Twitch with videos on YouTube.

Thus, Zuckerberg faces really tough competition, if Twitch is joined by TikTok, Snapchat or Clubhouse, social networks that treat content creators better.

For this reason, the news of Zuckerberg may represent an advance of Instagram and Facebook, to fully enter to compete in the field of live shows, in a kind of call back to some influencers who have left these platforms.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Abraham Andreu.