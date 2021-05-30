Mark Zuckerberg surfs with a bracelet that repels sharks, does it really work? | Life

Mark Zuckerberg has been a trend this weekend on social networks, but not for the usual topics.

Mark Zuckerberg returns to the present today Sunday, but fortunately it has nothing to do with the controversial privacy issues associated with its social networks.

It seems that the founder of Facebook is on vacation, or at least has taken a weekend off, because he has been seen surfing with a hydrofoil in Kauai, Hawaii. But what has attracted the most attention are these photos of TWZ where you can see how Zuckerberg wears a shark repellent bracelet around his ankle.

It is also seen in this video that Mark Zuckerberg himself has uploaded to Instagram. His surfing style is not very orthodox, although at least it is practical: he manages to stay in the hydrofoil without falling:

If you look closely you can also see how the board has stripes that resemble those of a zebra. Sharks seem to be more interested in seeing their prey, if they have rays.

What the Facebook founder wears on his ankle is a Sharkbanz bracelet, which supposedly repels sharks, thanks to the electromagnetic waves it emits. These waves interfere with the electromagnetic field that sharks use to detect their prey.

Many celebrities like former president Barak Obama himself, or professional athletes like world surfing champion Barton Lynch, also wear it. But does it really work?

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

The manufacturer shows several videos on its website where it appears that the sharks walk away from a mannequin wearing the bracelet. In addition, a study from Coastal Carolina University supports its use.

However, as Business Insider explains, some shark experts think it doesn’t work. This is the case of the professional diver Erich Ritter, who affirms that “those Sharkbanz bracelets are only a psychological protection. They have no effect (on sharks)”.

Whether they serve or not, the truth is that the bracelet only costs 84 dollars, so if you are one of the richest people in the world nothing is lost by wearing the shark repellent bracelet …