After spending the week defending his decision not to establish some type of sanction or signaling to the declarations and publications of the President of the United States, Donald Trump in relation to the electoral processes and the magician of using force to respond to the protests registered in response to the death of George Floyd, the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg He said he will review the policies of the social network.

Through a long published on Friday in his personal profile, the businessman announced that, after meeting and listening to company employees, they will look for ways to improve the platform and support the movement. Black Lives Matter.

Zuckerberg’s reaction comes after receiving harsh criticism from various sectors, including some of his employees who used Twitter to voice their rejection of the position of the CEO of Facebook, more because Jack dorsey defended his position against the sanction imposed on Donald Trump’s publications, something that followed Snapchat by canceling that it would stop promoting the content of the American president.

“I also want to acknowledge that the decision I made last week has left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt. (…) I know many of you think that we should have somehow tagged the president’s posts from last week, ”says the Facebook CEO in a couple of excerpts from the letter.

In this context, he outlined several actions and measures that they will begin to analyze to determine how they can be improved to offer a better environment within the social network:

Publications and state involvement

“We are going to review our policies allowing discussions and threats of use of state force to see if there are any amendments that we should adopt,” says Zuckerberg. In this sense, he points out that two aspects will be reviewed promptly: “the excessive use of the police or state force” and “the second case is when a country has civil unrest or violent conflict.”

Cancellation of votes

“I am confident in the electoral integrity efforts that we have implemented since 2016. We have played a role in protecting many elections and now we have some of the most advanced systems in the world,” he added. Although, according to the co-founder of Facebook, they are aware that there is a probability that “there will be unprecedented fear and confusion” regarding the November elections, and that there will be those who “will try to capitalize on that confusion.”

Violations or violations of content policies

“I know that many of you think we should have tagged the president’s posts in some way last week,” he explained. But, for this reason, he argued that although he considers Facebook’s policy to be “principled and reasonable”, he also “respects many people who think that there may be better alternatives”, and therefore he will ensure that all those ideas are heard.

Clarity and transparency

“I think we can provide more transparency on what goes into the policy briefings and recommendations that they send me,” said Zuckerberg, so they will focus on improving this process within the company.

Racial justice

In the final part of his letter, the CEO of Facebook addresses: “To the members of our black community: I am with you. Their lives matter. Black lives matter, ”making him one of the technology leaders to personally declare support for the movement outside of company statements and donations.

