May 21, 2020 | 7:51 pm

Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg said he would start allowing most of his employees to request a permanent change in their jobs to allow them to work remotely.

In interview with The Verge, He said that in the next 10 years up to half of its workers will stay with remote work permanently.

We are going to be the most advanced remote working company on our scale. We need to do this in a thoughtful and responsible way, so we will do it with caution. But I think it’s possible that in the next five to 10 years, maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere within that range, I think we could get to half the company working remotely permanently

Mark Zukerberg

“We have already announced that people can work remotely until the end of 2020 if they want to. And if COVID-19 is still prevalent, that may extend beyond that. But in the long term, we will let people apply to work permanently remotely, ”said the manager of the platform.

The initiative will not be approved for all workers, but will give priority to the most experienced.

“If you have experience, if you are at a certain level within the company, if you have good performance ratings, if you are on a team that will support remote work and if you get approval, then you can know that you will be a remote worker permanent”.

This is not an accurate calculation, but an estimate based on the preferences of your employees.

“20% of our existing employees said they were extremely or very interested in working remotely full time. And another 20% said they were somewhat interested. So I think what’s going to happen is it’s going to take a while for everyone to get back to the office.

Perhaps not all of the 40% will choose to stay away, he said, and some of those will be on teams that are not eligible to work remotely.

This should then include all the remote recruiting that Facebook will carry out over the next five years from all those people who are going to live in places where their only option is to work remotely, or move to a different location.

Zuckerberg imagines that for five to 10 years, we will likely have hired another 20% of the company, which is basically in places where their only option is to actually work remotely.

In the long term, he believes he can reach 20-30% of existing employees who want to work remotely and are eligible to do so. “And so you get to around 50%,” explained the CEO.

The company currently employs more than 48,000 people working in 70 offices worldwide.