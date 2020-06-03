Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not bow to the accusations of allowing President Donald Trump’s “hate” posts on Facebook, ensuring that the decision to avoid labeling or censoring them was difficult, but correct. The problem originated when, unlike Facebook, Twitter chose to silence and question Trump’s voice on his platform by tagging his posts and even going so far as to hide them because he considered that the president was glorifying violence amid a series of riots in the United States. United. But Facebook did not act.

After high-level Facebook officials went on virtual strike against the company for not acting against Trump, because of the publications in which he hinted that he would start a massacre, on Tuesday Zuckerberg held a meeting with his employees in which he tried to explain the reasons why Trump was not censored. According to The Verge, who obtained a recording of the conference, Zuckerberg said he was upset by Trump’s recent posts, but mentioned that “he knew he needed to separate my personal opinion … what is our policy and the principles of the platform that we are executing ”, he explained, adding that this decision confirmed Facebook’s dedication to freedom of expression.

“The presumption of our service is that you should be able to say what you want unless you are causing specific harm and list what the harm is and try to enforce it. And I think the breach is correct, ”he said.

Zuckerberg said that if the period of “civil unrest” in the United States continues, the company would reexamine its policy of censoring publications that promote violence. “We have some precedents for how that could be,” he said. And he ended the call by mentioning that, ultimately, the impact the company has worldwide is positive. “I think we have given many people a voice that they otherwise would not have,” he said. “I think defending the ability to do it is often controversial.”

.