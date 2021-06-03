Mark Zuckerberg confirms multi-device support on WhatsApp and more news to come soon

Very soon you will be able to use your WhatsApp account on up to four devices at the same time, including an iPad.

It’s official: after months of rumors and clues, WhatsApp has confirmed that very soon it will be possible to use the same account on several devices at the same time. They have been Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, CEOs of Facebook and WhatsApp respectively, who have confirmed the arrival of this function to WABetaInfo.

Although that is not the only thing they have announced. In addition to making multi-device support official, the company’s top executives have confirmed that there will be a version of WhatsApp for iPad, and what will be possible connect up to four different devices to the same account.

WhatsApp news confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart

The great novelty of all those announced today by the executive duo is the arrival of the multi-device function to WhatsApp. As they have confirmed, the messaging application will allow users to associate up to four different devices to the same account. In the past, we have already seen how this feature will work once it is available.

As a result of this novelty, it has also been announced that, thanks to the support for various devices, it will also be possible create an iPad compatible version of WhatsApp. In that sense, they have not forgotten to affirm that chats will remain end-to-end encrypted regardless of the type of device being used.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg has made official the existence of the self-destructing images when they have been seen by the recipient. This feature should be coming to the app very soon. Its operation will be similar to that of messages that automatically disappear after a while.

One of the first novelties to reach WhatsApp users will be the support for various devices. According to Will Cathcart, will be available in less than two months, starting with the users of the beta version of the application.

Related topics: Applications, Free Applications, WhatsApp

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join