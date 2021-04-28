Mark Zuckerberg admits he covered his face with sunscreen to mislead photographers

Mark Zuckerberg surfing in Hawaii.NY post

Social networks were flooded with humorous messages about their resemblance: the Joker or Queen Elizabeth I were the most commented

Executive Director From Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, He says the images of him wrapped in sunscreen was a failed attempt to cover himself from the paparazzi while on vacation in Hawaii from being recognized by them.

The Facebook founder was caught on a surfboard last year, images that went viral. In them was the American with his face completely smeared with sun cream, this caused social networks to explode, making comparisons with the Batman villain, the Joker and others like, Queen Elizabeth I, who died in 1603.

Zuckerberg addressed the incident Tuesday in a live conversation with Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, claiming he didn’t really think he needed all that sunscreen to protect against burns. Despite acknowledging that he is “quite a pale person” and burns out doing outdoor activities in places like Hawaii, he added that “it is even more extreme than that.” “I realized there was a paparazzi following us, and then I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want him to recognize me, so you know what I’m going to do? I’ma put a ton of sunscreen on my faceZuckerberg said.

Zuckerbeg used humor as an antidote

“If someone wants to post a sunscreen meme, that’s great. I’m happy to make the internet laugh,” noted the founder. “I’m glad people can laugh at that. I laugh at that and I think it’s pretty funny.”

But it’s not the first time that Zuckerberg has tried to explain the curious amount of sunscreen on his face, and his latest clarification is a departure from those he offered in the past. In September, The Verge reported details of a question-and-answer session for staff that Zuckerberg held shortly after the notorious sunscreen incident, detailing that he was not going to apologize “for using too much sunscreen.” “I think sunscreen is good, and I’m behind it.”