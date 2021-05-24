Mark Wahlberg surprises with his drastic weight gain for his new film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

American actor Mark Wahlberg stunned hundreds of netizens with his recent public appearance due to his drastic weight gain.

Fans of the 49-year-old actor have been surprised by his radical change, as he was also seen with a shaved head on the streets of Los Angeles, California.

And it is that Wahlberg has been physically transformed for his role in the new biographical film, Stu, for which he had to gain 10 kilos in six weeks to be able to play “Father Stu”, who began his career as a professional boxer and later became a religious preacher.

Mark was seen wearing a green polo shirt before donning a patterned sweater as he smiled at the paparazzi who caught him on the set of the film directed by Mel Gibson’s wife, Rosalind Ross.

Mark is known for his toned physique and impressive abs, which he had to say goodbye to to embody his recent starring role.

The person in charge of carrying out the actor’s diet for this role was chef Lawrence Duran, who revealed in an interview with E! At the beginning of May that the actor has to eat 7 thousand calories a day to increase his body volume, twice the amount. calories recommended in the diet of men.

Lawrence explained that Mark has to eat eight meals a day, roughly every three hours: ‘We meet with a team of doctors who do blood tests and a nutritionist who gives us a complete breakdown of what your body needs, what missing from your body and basically come up with an eating plan accordingly. “We make good carbs, dark green veggies, and then we just switch proteins throughout the day and at least a dozen eggs a day,” he revealed.

The impact generated by the change in Mark Wahlberd’s appearance was due (in part) to the fact that throughout his career the actor has been recognized for knowing how to maintain a muscular and toned appearance, which has been advantageous in different productions. , as it was in Four Brothers, Mile 22, Shooter and Blood, sweat and glory.