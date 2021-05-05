Mark Wahlberg surprises with drastic physical change for his new film



Mark Wahlberg.

Photo: Michael Reave / Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg He surprised everyone by showing off his incredible physical change for his upcoming movie “Father Stu,” where he will play a boxer-turned-priest. To do this, he increased nine kilos in just three weeks and showed the shocking result on social media.

Less than a month ago, the actor told host Jimmy Kimmel that he planned to put on 50 pounds in six weeks for his new role, joking that he would do so thanks to the consumption of chicken nuggets, wings and beers. However, the joke became a reality when Wahlberg, 49, shared an update on his physical progress with his more than 16 million followers on Instagram. “From this three weeks ago to this now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d’s kitchen, ”he wrote alongside two before and after photos.

In the images, the actor appears in two facets: on the one hand, very toned as a boxer, according to the beginning of his character’s story, whose scenes have already been filmed; of the other, lying in bed to show his body transformation.

In another post from earlier this month, Wahlberg filmed himself with a training partner who lost more than 20 kilos to show the contrast with his own weight gain.

In 2018, the actor revealed that he maintained a strict exercise and eating routine. He stated that his “typical” day began when he woke up at 2:30 in the morning, followed by a “prayer time” about 15 minutes later and his breakfast around 3:15. Then a training session would begin from 3:40 to 5:15, ending with another meal and a bliss.