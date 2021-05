As fans may recall, Alma Wahlberg made frequent appearances on A & E’s reality television series, Wahlburgers, which aired from 2014 to 2019. The series centered around the titular chain of bars and restaurants owned by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul wahlberg.

Their mom often made audiences smile with her lighthearted candor and by calling each of her sons her “favorite.” Only when the others weren’t around, of course.