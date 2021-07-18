Mark Wahlberg explains how he managed to gain 9kg in just a few weeks: “It was fun for an hour”

Mark Wahlberg has joined the club chaired by Christian Bale of actors who perform insane transformations on their bodies. The Oscar nominee for ‘The Departed’ had to gain considerable weight for his role in ‘Stu’, a film about a famous boxer who became a priest. A few months ago he shared on Instagram the change his physique had undergone in just three weeks; now he has explained how he did it.

“Unfortunately I had to consume 7,000 calories for two weeks, then 11,000 calories for another two weeks. It was fun for an hour.”, Wahlberg explained in an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s show (via Entertainment Weekly). “And then it becomes a very hard physical thing. To lose weight you get serious, you don’t eat and you exercise. With this, I had to eat every three hours.”

Wahlberg managed to add more than 9 kilograms in a few weeks, but warns that as you get old these extreme changes are increasingly expensive. “When the metabolism begins to slow down it becomes more difficult,” says the one who was known as Marky Mark in the modeling years in his youth.

The engine that helped him achieve the goal was simply that ‘Stu’ is a very personal project, in which he has invested his own money. “I’ve been trying to make this movie for six years, we only had 30 days to shoot it and I was determined to make it happen. And I’m so crazy that I’ve financed almost everything myself. So I knew I was going against the clock and with my own money, when that happens you do things very quickly.

But first, ‘Uncharted’

‘Stu’, in which Wahlberg shares a cast with Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver among others, marks the directorial and screenwriting debut of Rosalind Ross, Gibson’s current partner. While that project takes shape to reach the screens, the one that is closer is ‘Uncharted’.

The Sony video game adaptation stars Tom Holland and Wahlberg, along with Antonio Banderas. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer (‘Venom’) and, after being delayed by the coronavirus, it is scheduled to premiere in theaters in February 2022.