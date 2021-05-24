Mark Wahlberg and his incredible makeover

Mark Wahlberg looks unrecognizable after gaining several pounds for his new movie. Guacamouly.com shows you the first photos of the actor.

The actors usually go through a very intense process to get under the skin of their characters and on several occasions this transformation requires a physical change. And this was the case with Mark Wahlberg who had to undergo a diet of 7,000 calories a day to gain more than 15 kilos.

His personal chef, Lawrence Duran spoke with E! News and recounted several details about his new diet which includes eating every 3 hours under the supervision of a doctor and nutritionists.

“We meet with a team of doctors who do blood tests and a nutritionist who gives us a complete breakdown of what your body needs, what your body is missing, and we basically come up with an eating plan accordingly.”

“We make good carbs, dark green veggies, and then we just switch proteins throughout the day and at least a dozen eggs a day.”

In the same interview, Lawrence assured that recovering his marked abs will not be a great effort since his body is used to increasing and decreasing its volume.

But her new sexy belly wasn’t the only change she had to go through. The 49-year-old actor also had to shave his head.

All these incredible changes that make it difficult to recognize the actor are to play “Father Stu”, the famous boxer who became a priest.

Hollywood star Mel Gibson also joined the cast as Stuart Long’s father and has already shot the opening scenes with Mark.