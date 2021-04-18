Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg’s Mother Alma Dead at 78

Alma is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Donnelly-Wahlberg, who died at age 43 in 2003 on the same day Mark and wife Rhea Durham welcomed their daughter Ella Rae, the eldest of their four children. Alma’s ex-husband, Donald wahlberg, died at age 77 in 2008.

“Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained,” Donnie continued in his tribute to his mom. “She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

He continued, “That was Alma – mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace. “

Decades ago, Alma worked as a bank clerk and nurse’s aide to make ends meet and after she split from her husband Donald in 1982, she relied on welfare butter and cheese to feed her kids.

“I invented the craziest meals. English muffin pizzas, that was the big treat,” she told NBC’s Today show in 2018. “I had no choice. I had to find them something to eat.”

She continued, “I didn’t know what I was doing right, you know what I mean? I was just doing what I felt like I had to do … I didn’t know what was the right or wrong thing sometimes because sometimes it got really crazy because there’s nine of them all doing different things. “