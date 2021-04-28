Mark Van Bommel on Wolfsburg’s radar

04/28/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Wolfsburg’s great season has not gone unnoticed. The Lower Saxony team is in third place in the Bundesliga standings, which has raised the interest of big teams for their coach, Oliver Glasner. Wolfsburg have turned on the radar to hire a new manager, and Mark Van Bommel is one of the leading candidates.

Oliver Glasner’s contract contains a clause that allows him to leave Wolfsburg one year before his contract expires. Faced with this succulent clause, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Leverkusen are running as serious candidates. RB Salzburg could join this fight, as their coach, Jesse Marsch, sounds like a possible successor to Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig.

As reported by the German newspaper Bild, Wolfsburg has started to activate the machinery before the more than possible departure of its current coach, and Mark Van Bommel is running as one of the main candidates. The former Barça champion, Champions of the Champions in 2006 during his time as a player, led PSV during the 2018/2019 season, although he is currently without a team.

Last November, the Dutch coach was close to landing at Wolfsburg. Glasner’s start was not good, so there were talks between both parties for Van Bommel to take over. However, Wolfsburg’s good second half froze operations.

If the operation does not come to fruition, Wolfsburg also shuffles the names of Gerardo Seoane, of the Young Boys and Lucien Favre, ex of the Dortmund and currently without equipment.