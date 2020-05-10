“We talked to each other at night to die of laughter.” Mark Tacher tells details of his true relationship with Majida Issa and talks about the “infidelity” they invented.

One of the most famous scandals in recent months had to do with the alleged infidelity between Mark Tacher and Majida Issa, which ended the marriage of the Mexican actor.

And is that media such as Vea magazine and TVyNotas, assured that Majida and Mark began a “relationship” amid the recordings of the series Operation Peaceful.

Something that the actress immediately denied, in the middle of a short conversation with La Negra Candela:

“I really don’t know how they can invent a piece of gossip like that, if we never had anything in the whole production, more than a camaraderie. The entire team was special, united, the actors calm, cool, zero divas, and I mean men and women. So we all spent it together. ”

And he added: “I believe that all this is a mishandling of the press, because we are close to the premiere, with bad intentions.”

Now it is Mark who talks about the alleged infidelity in the middle of an interview with La Red.

The Caracol show asked him about it, and Mark said the following:

“No, never, I swear that by my mother. On the contrary, she is the protagonist with whom we could create unimaginable things on the set. We talked at night to die of laughter of what we were going to do the next day. The truth is that we had such a good time, I also think that’s why things are said “.

Mark Tacher tells details of his true relationship with Majida

