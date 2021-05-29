Mark Strong open to the idea of ​​returning for Kingsman 3

The actor Mark Strong is very interested in returning for the third film in the Kingsman franchise, which was theoretically going to be released in 2021, but due to the pandemic it has had to be delayed. In fact, it is still pending the release of “The King’s Man”, a prequel film to the franchise that was to arrive in 2020 but whose arrival has been delayed again and again, and right now it has a premiere set for December 22 of 2021.

Taking advantage of the promotional interview for the premiere of “Cruella”, now available with Premium Access on the Disney + platform, Strong has been asked about his character Merlin in the saga. This one has been shown very open to the possibility of returning for the third installment. This has happened talking to Joblo, and answering the following to the direct question of whether he will return:

I don’t know, I would love to because I love making those movies and I think that triumvirate, that collection of, you know, Colin [Firth] and Taron [Egerton] and I was really, I was a great little band. He was quite sad, I think like a lot of people, when he reaches his dynamic end, let’s say, at the end of the second.

Recall that at the end of the second movie, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” of 2017, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) his Merlin character died sacrificing himself to save his companions from a land mine (END SPOILER). Nonetheless, Strong remains optimistic about Merlin’s possible comeback:

I think there is a third in conversation and, you know, in that universe anything can happen, as you well know. You know, I mean Colin was shot in the eye, he comes back and he’s fine, so you know, it’s fantasy. So I don’t rule it out.

Since 2019 there is an approach to the film, of which the actor Taron Egerton already had some ideas, and there were plans to shoot in London. However, as everything has been delayed, right now it is in an interim in which they have not even announced a director.

From what has been said in the past, “The King’s Man” will include plot ideas that will be exploited in this future Kingsman 3.

Via information | JoBlo.com