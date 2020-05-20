Having just declared the coronavirus pandemic, in mid-March, Santiago Esteva (Reus, Tarragona, 1952) received a text message on his mobile. It was from a friend who hadn’t written him a line in almost 50 years. With all the love that his introverted temperament was capable of expressing, the pandemic had pushed Mark Spitz (Modesto, California, 1950) to nostalgically evoke the lost paradise.

Spitz remembered Esteva and Esteva remembered Spitz. They discussed families, children, golf, and the years they spent together in Bloomington as part of the Indiana University swimming team that under the leadership of James Doc Counsilman conquered six United States National Championships in a row between 1968 and 1973. Something that no team has achieved before. Something that nobody would achieve later. The standard of the legend.

“Mark was lazy,” says Esteva, a bank retiree in Reus. “He didn’t like training.” Counsilman, the coach, preached that his maxim was “blood, sweat and tears.” The days passed according to the game of mutual seduction between the chief and the most talented of his disciples.

“I remember”, Esteva says, “that in September 1970, after the holidays, we had not gotten into the water, and Mark, as always, negotiated with Counsilman: ‘Let’s make a deal, if I get 48 seconds under I can save myself the I train, ‘he said. The American record for 100 butterfly yards was 47.2 seconds. Everybody was laughing. “This is impossible!” They said. ‘If you do that I fold candles. I’ll leave it …! ’And Mark says:‘ Shut up! ’He gets on the pole, concentrates, swims and does 47.3s. The bandarra hadn’t been training for a month! It was madness. The boys shouted: “Let’s take it for a sack!” Everyone left the pool and we went to the residence. “

“I met him on the athletics track of the University Stadium,” Esteva continues, “at the opening ceremony of the Mexico 68 Games; people took pictures with him but I did not care. “

At only 16 years old, Esteva, fifth in 200 back in Mexico 68 and trained in the Club Natació Sabadell, was a prodigy in transit to maturity who was perplexed in the somewhat dissipated climate that enveloped the Spanish team. Spitz, at 18, was already a figure. He had broken the 100-meter butterfly world record three times when he paraded on October 12, 1968 at the opening of the Games.

Perhaps too sure of himself, he came to Mexico unprepared. Without enough preparation for the height and, surely, without having trained too much. “I saw him swim the final of the 100 butterfly and he was second,” Esteva points out; “For him it was a failure.”

Weeks later, Spitz and Esteva ran into the Indiana pool for the first time with the man who elevated them to another level. “Doc,” Esteva recalls, “enlisted in 1942. He served in the Air Force. He was piloting a four-engine bomber. They shot him down twice and he never left the plane or had any casualties. He landed as he could, where he could. He had extraordinary intelligence and put her to work. He lived the life of each of the beings under his command. In his student days he had been one of the best brats in the world and was a great psychologist. He had extensive studies in physiology, he was the first to apply the Bernoulli principle to swimming and to investigate underwater biomechanics. He created a camera that made 500 frames per second to see the movements of each swimmer. “

Esteva is amazed at her reunion with Counsilman after the Munich Games. It was a day in September 1972. The coach needed to make a confession:

“Do you know what Mark did to me?” Listen … In mid-May, before the Games, he said to me: ‘I want to go to Mission Viejo and train with Sherman Chavoor, at my club …’. I said ok. In early June I called Sherman:: Hi Sherman, how is Mark? What is he doing? ’‘ What do you mean he is doing? He told me he was training with you! ’The guy had taken a three-week vacation without touching the water! They went looking for him and put him in a pool with a policeman by his side. “

If I had trained like any other swimmer before the ’72 Games I could have dropped the marks one second in 100 and two seconds in 200

“And so he came to Munich and did what he did,” Esteva marvels. “This is real! He never worked with weights like they do now and he was only 1.76, but he was more gifted than Phelps to adjust to the water. If I had trained like any other swimmer before the ’72 Games I could have dropped the marks one second in 100 and two seconds in 200 “.

In Munich, Spitz broke all the molds of swimming. He won seven golds and broke seven world records: 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 100 free, 200 free, 4×100 relay, 4×200 relay and 4×100 style relay.

Spitz became the quintessential Olympic idol and an immediate sexual myth. His photo, dark-haired, smiling under his mustache, wearing the seven medals between his bare chest and his star-studded swimsuit, was enough. “He left a mustache at the Games,” says Esteva. “My sister did not know him at all and said to me: ‘How handsome, how handsome, how handsome!’ He never went to his head. He was a simple person without great financial goals. He wanted to be a dentist but he never finished his degree because when the Games ended he was taken away to get as much advertising juice as possible. At Christmas he returned to Indiana and could not even bathe because of the contracts he had signed. They wanted to promote him on TV, like Johnny Weissmüller. But being a little sparing in words that ended like the rosary of dawn.

