Mark Ruffalo plays twins in I Know This Much Is True

I Know This Much Is True



(United States, 2020).

Creator:



Derek Cianfrance.

Cast:



Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn.

Available:



Sundays at 10pm, on HBO / HBO Go.

Our opinion: Good.



The first episode of

I Know This Much Is True

leaves a couple of strong impressions. The first: in the

emmy awards



of this year, whatever the form assumed by the celebration of the television awards that are usually delivered in August,

Mark Ruffalo



He will be nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries. The second: if the viewer is looking for entertainment that distracts him from the sorrows of these times, the fiction created by Derek Cianfrance (

Blue Valentine, a love story

) would not be the best choice. Is that from the novel by the writer Wally Lamb the director builds a story that has despair, trauma and mental illness as the main engine of his narrative.

I Know This Much Is True Trailer

01:23

With a staging closer to North American independent cinema than to current series, fiction maintains all its pathos – which is a lot – in the interpretation of Ruffalo that has the difficult task of interpreting the twins Dominick and Thomas in adulthood. A period of as much suffering as her childhood living with a mother (Melissa Leo) subjected to the mistreatment of her husband, the stepfather of the boys, and desperate to understand what happens to the minor (for a matter of minutes) of her children.

When the action begins, Dominick relates one of the many tragic situations that mark the lives of the brothers. With an almost monotonous voice and a phrasing that reveals the literary origin of the script, Dominick will explain that one day in 1990 his brother Thomas, in the midst of his mystical delirium, decided to make a ritual sacrifice to end the war in Iraq. The scene of what happens with Thomas and the unfolding of his schizophrenia border on a style of narrative miserabilism that is not easy to digest. The world that Cianfrance paints is gloomy, sad and full of family secrets that shaped the existence of the brothers and those who shared their lives.

I Know This Much Is True

Without leaving the gray palette, when thanks to Ruffalo’s performance the series finds its way, manages to transmit the link of love, hate and everything between those two extremes that the twins share. Their complicity and their defense and survival mechanisms in a hostile environment and with almost everything against it. And the truth is that the protagonist is not the only one who manages to breathe sensitivity and compassion into the story. There are always excellent ones

Juliette Lewis

and

Kathryn Hahn

to embody two characters that generate interest, intrigue and give some respite in many scenes in which the director chooses to use closed close-ups to demonstrate the emotional suffocation of his characters. An aesthetic decision that ends up generating a similar sensation in the viewer.

ALSO

.