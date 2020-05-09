Maybe many don’t remember it anymore but Edward Norton He was going to remain the Hulk in the Marvel Studios movies, but due to creative and attitude differences with Norton, Marvel decided to replace him with another actor, and the chosen one was Mark Ruffalo. But now it is known that Ruffalo almost refused to accept the roleIf it hadn’t been for someone who convinced him.

Since the Emerald Giant debuted in ‘The Incredible Hulk’ comic in 1962, the character has become one of the most popular Marvel heroes among fans. And even though many actors have brought Bruce Banner / Hulk to life, Mark Ruffalo has taken over the role, after having played him for eight years over several films in the MCU.

But even though everyone loved him since they saw him in ‘The Avengers’The actor did not want the role and it was Robert Downey Jr. who convinced Mark Ruffalo to be the Hulk in the MCU. This was revealed by the actor in a video call he had with Jimmy Fallon on his nightly show.

The decision why Ruffalo did not want to accept the role, was because I didn’t feel like I was the one to do it, in addition to the actor saying that he would never accept a role if they did not teach him the script, and with the tightness that Marvel Studios is with his productions they did not give him anything, so Ruffalo had to accept the role almost blindly, something that did not convince the actor at all.

But since Joss Whedon wanted him to play the character, he lent him 20 sheets of the script and in addition to Robert Downey Jr. convinced Mark Ruffalo to be the Hulk during a talk they had about phone. So Ruffalo made the decision to accept the challenge, and despite the fact that he has never had an independent film for his character, the actor has managed to successfully lead the Hulk through his passage in the MCU.

Hulk was last seen in ‘Avengers: Endgame’But Mark Ruffalo’s future as the Emerald Giant remains uncertain. In addition, the actor has submitted various ideas to the studio for possible independent films of his character, and Various rumors have suggested that he will return for the ‘She-Hulk’ series on Disney +. It only remains to wait to see what the future holds for the Hulk in the MCU.