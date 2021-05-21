Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ new ‘Poor Things’

VaCollider report that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo has signed on to star alongside Oscar winner Emma Stone in the future film adaptation of Alasdair Gray’s novel,‘Poor Things’.

Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos (‘The Favorite’) will direct this reimagining of the classic Frankenstein story that also includes Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef, although the latter have not yet been confirmed.

First published in 1992, we talk about a Victorian setting novel whose adaptation will feature Stone in the role of Bella Baxter, a beautiful young erotomaniac who is revived with the brain of a baby. The story is loosely inspired by Mary Shelly’s classic Gothic novel ‘Frankenstein’.

Published in Spain under the title of‘Poor creatures!’, this will be your synopsis:

Apparently the memoirs of the late 19th century Glasgow physician Archibald McCandless, the narrative follows the strange life of Bella Baxter, an emancipated woman and a volatile and overexposed Frankenstein. Bella is not her real name; like Victorian Blessington, she drowned. to escape her abusive husband, but a surgeon removed the brain from the fetus she was carrying and placed it in her skull, resuscitating her. The revived Bella is the mental age of a child. Engaged to marry McCandless, she chloroforms it and runs away with a shady lawyer who leads her on a dizzying adventure, hopping from Alejandra to Odessa to a Parisian brothel.As her brain matures, Bella develops a social conscience, but her rescheduled nuptials to Archie are interrupted when her rightful husband, General Sir Aubrey Blessington, recognizes her as Victoria. “

The script is being developed by Lanthimos and Tony McNamara – also the writer of ‘The Favorite’ -, in a production that is scheduled to start next fall.