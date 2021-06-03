Mark Ruffalo in the motion capture suit on the set of She-Hulk

We have hardly seen any images of the filming set of “She-Hulk”. We saw some images of Tatiana Maslany in the first days of filming, but little else since then. New material arrives today thanks to the actress, who although it did not transcend much, confirmed in May that it would be part of the Marvel Studios series. Despite everything and being part of the team, he has shared these images that, although they are no longer on his profile, have been traced on the Internet.

Through her Facebook account, the actress has shared some images from the set of She-Hulk that offer us a small glimpse of what they are working on. The interesting thing is that between them, we have actor Mark Ruffalo.

The fact of seeing Ruffalo completely clad in a motion capture suit It makes us think that we will see him as Professor Hulk, which is logical as we left it in “Avengers: Endgame”. However, some fans hoped that there would be some change in the Hulk’s condition, which was justified in any way in the series.

Nothing really significant but it is the only thing we have at the moment of the Marvel Studios series, which still does not have a release date but very possibly will arrive in 2022 on Disney +.

“She-Hulk” is defined as a comedy. In it we will have Tatiana Maslany as Hulka / Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to superhumans. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, Jessica Gao is the main screenwriter.

