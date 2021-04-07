Mark Romanek directing horror film ‘Mother Land’

Over a decade after his last feature film, Never Leave Me, Deadline has learned that filmmaker Mark Romanek is back in the director’s chair with a horror thriller for Liongate titled‘Mother Land’.

The film centers on a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and surroundings are called into question when one of the children asks if the evil is real.

“Having Mark Romanek tackle this project says everything you need to know about the quality of this material and where we are taking it tonally and artistically,” said Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Romanek will direct the film from a script co-written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The 61-year-old filmmaker is no stranger to the horror genre, making his directorial debut in 2002 with the film starring Robin Williams and Connie Nielsen, ‘Portraits of an obsession ‘.

The project will be overseen by Lionsgate’s Aaron Janus and Chelsea Kujawa along with 21 Laps’ Emily Morris, with ‘Stranger Things’ producer Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serving as producers for their 21 Laps Entertainment label.