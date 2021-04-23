mark record of daily infections with shortage of respirators and saturated cemeteries

The Ministry of Health of India has reported this Friday of 332,730 coronavirus cases recorded on the last day, which represents a new record in the number of daily positives in the country, which faces a critical situation because of the pandemic.

Thus continues the upward trend in infections, since almost 315,000 were recorded the previous day, while the total has risen to 16,263,695, with 2,428,626 active cases.

In the last 24 hours they have also regretted 2,263 deceased because of the covid-19, the maximum number of deaths registered to date in the Asian country, with which the fatalities have risen to 186,920.

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is putting to the limit the health system and burden health professionals, while inputs such as oxygen are scarce or facilities have to be improvised to house the dead, since cemeteries and crematoriums are saturated, as has happened in New Delhi, according to the ‘Hindustan Times’.

Precisely, the situation led the authorities of the capital to decree on Monday a confinement until April 26 to try to break the cycle of contagion, while restrictions have also been adopted in Maharashtra, in this case until May 1.

Meanwhile, the country has so far registered the inoculation of 13,547,820 doses of vaccines against covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The country has the Serum Institute, one of the world producers of vaccines. Politicians, Reuters reports, are open to importing injections but the supply will be reduced.