Mark Millar spoke about the second season

The first installment of The Legacy of Jupiter was released very recently on Netflix. And Mark Millar has spoken about his plans for the second season.

Last Friday the first episodes of The Legacy of Jupiter arrived on the Netflix platform. Based on the comic of the same name by Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely, not to mention the prequel series Jupiter’s Circle with Wilfredo Torres, this new fiction poses an inevitable clash between generations as heroes must decide their place in the world and the impact. they have in everyone around them.

After being a success on its opening weekend, fans of Jupiter’s Legacy began to ask when they will see the second season and what they might find in future episodes. For this same reason, Mark Millar decided to tell what his plans are, that if everything goes well, it will reach the Netflix screen in the future.

Plans for the second season

In an interview, Mark Millar’s plans for Jupiter’s Legacy 2 were revealed, as well as his plans for the upcoming comic book sequel, Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem. “We know where we are going. I mean, books are a good template. You know, the books are there for us so we have a very rough plan, but we know it all depends on hopefully the public responding as we think they will, but we feel good about it, “he said Thousand.

The author stated that he and his team have “a feeling that people are going to like it; the response so far has been incredible. So we really feel like this has a lot of tastes I think. So yeah, we like it. ” In turn, he explained that he had planned the entire series before writing it.

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy can now be seen on Netflix.