Mark McGwire: Origin of the Legend

In fact, he had his moment of greatest splendor with the St. Louis Cardinals back in the 90’s but even so and everything did not win anything, as far as titles are concerned.

In the same way, the story of Mark McGwire must be written in capital letters, beyond steroided and defamations.

There is an indisputable fact, if Major League Baseball had a symbol at the end of the 20th century, it was McGwire, the incarnation of the classic home run; one of the most respected sluggers of all time.

That mythical season of 1998 and the legendary battle between Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire are still remembered; home run record of 61, shattered Roger Maris and the new mark of 70.

We are talking about a memorable time in Major League Baseball, to the point that many specialists say that players like Sosa and McGwire oxygenated the show, at a time where it was detrimental.

Mark’s story is unique and his numbers are there, speaking for themselves; Perhaps that is why it is more notorious today, what happened in 1987, in McGwire’s rookie season; his 49 home runs as a reflection of what would come next.

In fact, on June 27, 34 years ago, McGwire hit three homers in one game, stealing all the covers.

That beginning of Mark McGwire has been silenced by the mainstream media, as many stigmas still persist on his figure; However, the origin of his legend is there, in those years with the Oakland Athletics, the same team that discussed three World Series consecutively, in 1988, 1989 and 1990; there he was being one of the iconic faces of the franchise