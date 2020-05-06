For several years now, the case of Mark Jackson And the NBA bench is worth study. The coach was the one who sowed the seed of the Splash Brothers and the Golden State Warriors that have been dominant, but was fired in 2014 after reaching the playoffs. Since then, offers were expected to rain down on him, however, he has spent almost six years without training in the NBA.

In an interview with Sportando, Jackson stated his desire to train again in the best league in the world. The former Knicks guard said, “There are 30 jobs in the NBA and I don’t minimize any. I look forward and I want to train again. It would be a dream for me. I had a great time training at Golden State for three years, developing incredible relationships, and succeeding. Now I look forward to the challenge of doing it again somewhere else. “

At the moment, only the coach position of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets is vacant, but it would not be surprising if teams like Atlanta, Chicago or Philadelphia consider replacing theirs. Perhaps with one of those franchises, Jackson manages to return to the ring.

