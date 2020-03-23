Mark Hunt’s super 46 years

The multifaceted of contact sports Mark Hunt, is turning 46 years old today. He was born in New Zealand but is descendants of Samoans, hence his nickname “The Super Samoan”. He did not do as well as he would have liked in contact sports, since in boxing he had no victories with a loss and a tied fight, in Kickboxing he left 30-13 record with 13 knockouts and in Mixed Martial Arts he left his mark 13-14 with 10 knockouts.

Despite the aforementioned, Hunt won 3 times the Fight of the Night, 2 times the Knockout of the Night and another 2 times the Performance of the Night, for fights against rivalees of the stature of Junior dos Santos, Derrick Lewis Y Frank Mir. His last fight was on December 1, 2018 when he lost to Justin Willis, same result that he had in his two previous presentations against Alexey Oleinik Y Curtis Blaydes.