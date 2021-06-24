Mark Hoppus, lead singer of Blink-182, reveals he suffers from cancer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The lead singer and bassist of the band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has made it known that he suffers from cancer and has been battling the disease for the past three months.

Through his social networks, the interpreter of All the Small Things thanked him for the support given him by the people who have been close to him to cope with the disease.

“For the past three months I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I am scared, and at the same time I am blessed with incredible doctors, family and friends who helped me with this, ”said the American musician.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay upbeat and positive. I can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all, ”Hoppus added in an Instagram story.

The also fashion designer published a photograph in which he is observed in a hospital, accompanied by the caption “Hello, yes. A cancer treatment, please ”.

Mark Hoppus, originally from California, United States, has also served as a record producer, television host and model. In addition to being the bassist and one of the vocalists of Blink-182, he has participation in the alternative band +44 of which he is the founder. As a producer he has made albums for groups such as Idiot Pilot, New Found Glory and The Matches.

Blink-182, founded by Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Scott Raynor, rose to fame in California in 1992. It was one of the pioneering bands of pop punk and some of the most successful songs were I miss you, All the Small Things and Stay together for the kids. Following the departure of DeLonge and Raynor, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba joined.