Mark Hoppus, lead singer of Blink-182, has cancer

The vocalist accompanied his message with an image from the hospital, in what appears to be minutes before receiving his chemotherapy treatment, “yes, a cancer treatment, please,” he wrote. Mark.

After the aforementioned storie, the American rocker briefly detailed the development that his treatment has had. In the following message, Mark He said he was very scared and that the cancer ‘sucked’.

Mark Hoppus. (Instagram / Mark Hoppus.)

“For the last three months I have been receiving chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I am scared, and at the same time I am blessed with incredible doctors, family and friends who helped me this,” shared the musician.

He added that although he is still receiving chemotherapy, he tries to remain optimistic about the disease and stressed the great desire he feels to recover and to be able to share a live musical encounter with friends and family.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay upbeat and optimistic. I can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all,” he noted in his stories.