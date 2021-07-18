Mark Hoppus, from Blink 182, revealed that he is in stage 4 of the cancer he suffers

Less than a month after revealing that he had undergone chemotherapy treatment, Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus said his lymphoma cancer is stage 4.

“Cancer is not related to the bones, it is related to the blood. My blood is trying to kill me, ”said the musician in recordings captured by multiple YouTube accounts.

The 49-year-old artist shared new details about his cancer diagnosis during a live broadcast on the Twitch platform.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, that it has entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four parts, but it’s gotten into enough parts of my body that I’m in stage 4, which I think is the highest that goes, ”said Hoppus.

The singer also gave details about an upcoming medical appointment to see if the chemotherapy had worked so far.

“If so, I go back for at least three more rounds. Ideally, I go tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and it is over and you will never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.’ Hopefully ”, he added.

If the results are negative, the next steps for Hoppus could include a bone marrow transplant.

In late June, the 49-year-old bassist and singer of the beloved pop-punk band announced for the first time that he was in treatment for cancer. Hoppus shared the news of his diagnosis in a statement posted on Twitter.