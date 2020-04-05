WWE Hall of Fame member Mark Henry spoke to TMZ Sports about the company’s current status with the Covid-19 and fans tuning in to Wrestlemania.

Due to the pandemic that has quarantined the entire world, WWE will broadcast the next edition of Wrestlemania from the Performance Center. Based on this Mark Henry has commented that with the large number of recently closed venues, Wrestlemania 36 could have more than 200 million people watching it from their homes.

“Ever since this whole situation started, I’ve heard people say that Wrestlemania got a bump in it,” were Henry’s words. »I think there will be a large number of people tuning into the event to see and be part of something that would not normally be the case. The rapper D-Nice organized a party from a distance that lasted seven hours, Oprah was there, Jay-Z, Diddy. and a lot of famous actors including me were there. I wanted to be part of it because it was a historic moment, “concluded Henry.

Mark Henry He was also asked about whether he still considers himself an active fighter and if he would have any problem in fighting again at the moment.

“Not at all, I would be there doing my job because I’ve always been a guy from the company, but also a representative of professional wrestling. In everything I’ve gotten into, I’ve done it one hundred percent. I have been world champion on three different occasions that have nothing to do with each other. It is because I am crazy and when I choose something, I strive for it in the long term and do my job. I think all my colleagues feel it the same way ».

