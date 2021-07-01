Mark Hamill uses his fame to help those most in need

Actor Mark Hamill uses his fame to help sick children, something he always takes very seriously.

Mark Hamill will always be remembered for playing Luke Skywalker on Star wars. His character is an intergalactic hero who manages to bring down the tyranny in the galaxy. But in addition, in his real life he also proves to be a true hero and does not hesitate to help those most in need.

Mark Hamill he usually transmits messages of hope and encourages those children who have serious illnesses and thus makes their lives happy. In fact, a grateful father explained how the actor supported his son with brain cancer:

“When my son Elijah was dying of pediatric brain cancer in 2017, Mark Hamill contributed to a birthday video that Lucasfilm put together where various Star Wars actors wished him a happy birthday for his ninth birthday (April 22). Here’s Elijah looking at Mark Hamill. He died the next day.

Own Mark Hamill, who is quite active on social media, quickly replied to the poignant message:

“One look at Elijah’s handsome face is all you need to know about why I have seen countless patients in children’s hospitals over the years. Emotionally heartbreaking, no doubt, but I consider it both a privilege and a gift that I have been given, a responsibility that I will never take lightly. “

