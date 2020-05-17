Legendary actor Mark Hamill talks about the current state of the Star Wars saga and its passage through new movies.

Mark Hamill He will not play Luke Skywalker again in the cinema, but even so the mythical actor carries the Star Wars saga in his heart and every time he is asked, he talks honestly about his entire lived experience. Recently, he’s been promoting his next project, a guest role on the FX television show What We Do In The Shadows, and asked in a recent interview how fans of the space franchise are now more divided than ever.

The actor Mark Hamill He admitted to being amazed at how much everything has changed and admits he’s not sure when a clear divide really did occur between certain factions of Star Wars fans.

“I don’t know when, over the period of time, the fandom became so controversial,” he began. “But people are very stubborn, and you can’t help but be stubborn, because you’ve lived with the character for so long. So I am not sure if it was in Episode VII, VIII or IX .. But everyone involved in these movies share the same goal: they want to make the best movie possible. ”

The legendary actor continued to express his admiration for the actors who starred in the franchise since The Force Awakens 2015, while expressing his disappointment with his limited role.

“I love the new cast. I think the characters are great and all the actors are perfect. I wish I could have worked with them more, obviously, because I was so isolated. But you know, I never expected to come back at all. It was bittersweet, but I was able to enjoy it from a different perspective than years ago when I was twenty years old. So it was fun to be a part of that, and it was sad in some ways, because I knew it would be the last time I would play Luke. ” Mark Hamill commented.

You can always come back as a ghost of force. Current Star Wars plans don’t look like they’re going to continue the story where Skywalker’s Ascent (2019) left off. Since they will explore other temporary moments, other characters and other villains. But still Mark Hamill could return as a ghost of force if any young Jedi is in trouble.