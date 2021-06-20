Mark Hamill talks about Carrie Fisher star on Walk of Fame

Touched, Mark Hamill remembered his “space sister”, Carrie Fisher, when he saw the tribute for her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The renowned actor Mark Hamill was immortalized throughout his career, in fact to this day, thanks to the Luke Skywalker. The artist spoke about a person who was with him throughout his period of stardom, as he shared a set with him, as well as time and experiences. This person is Carrie Fisher, who played Leia, sister of Hamill’s character, in Star wars.

The actress recently received a star in the Hollywood walk of fame and, as expected, the aforementioned interpreter commented. The artist is usually quite active on social networks and it was not a surprise that he was displayed in words in honor of his friend. His colleague, Fisher, passed away in 2016.

Despite not offering such an extensive tribute, in the text he shared in his Twitter, the celebrity was very emotional. His writing shows the affection he had for his former co-star. This is further evidenced by the photos that adorn the post.

On the other hand, he also took the opportunity to dedicate a small space in his tweet to congratulate all those who also received a space in the famous corridor.

These were the words of Mark Hamill to Carrie Fisher:

“I congratulate and greet the 38 new honorees of the Holllywood walk of fame Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love and a very special salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent force of nature that was my space sister Carrie Fisher. His star will shine from here to eternity ”, he affirmed.

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity.🌠 pic.twitter.com/9qAg5UFFGf – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2021

Thus, it should be noted that the monument will be placed on the best-known soil on the planet in 2022. Other famous people that will be included are Ewan McGregor, Francis Ford Coppola, among others.