Mark Hamill takes on a new challenge … With the Russian mafia?

Legendary Star Wars protagonist Mark Hamill puts his sabers, the Force, and ships aside to cross paths with the Russian mob. The actor will star in a new project, a comedy.

He already recognized for playing Luke Skywalker on Star wars, Mark Hamill, now he decides to change his airs and embark on a new project. The actor will star in a comedy produced by Legendary Films.

The Machine will be the title of the new product spearheaded by Hamill. The plot of it will follow one of the comedian’s best-known monologues Bert Kreischer, in which he relates an alleged adventure that he himself would have lived with the Russian mafia.

In the plot of the film, the famous actor will play Kreischer’s father, who after returning from Russia and having defied thugs, is kidnapped along with the former and they will have to find a solution to save their lives.

The interpreter announced his participation through social networks, which he has used to use to clarify his comic tone of being.

I think I might already regret this.

@bertkreischer #TheMachineMovie @Legendary pic.twitter.com/O9vs4bbJmA – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 13, 2021

For his part, the icon of the stand-up, who will co-star in this audiovisual product with Mark Hamill, Bert Kreischer, has had a remarkable growth in his career in recent years.

In fact, the fame of the latter has been so much that he managed to place his last two shows, Secret Time Y Hey big boy, on Netflix. The platform has become a showcase for the monologue genre around the world.

Bert Kreischer to co-star on The Machine along with Mark Hamill

In addition, he has participated with stars such as Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) Y Caitlyn Jenner.

Meanwhile, Mark Hamill has become famous in the cinema, apart from his role in Star Wars, for participating in creations such as Flash, series that both in the 90 ‘and in 2015 gave life to the villain The Trickster . The artist also voiced the Joker in various animated installments.

About the movie

Not much has been revealed about The Machine yet, not even a release date. However, the producer has defined it as a mix between Hangover in Las Vegas Y Midnight Escape.