Entertainment Weekly& nbsp; why now says goodbye to the character created by & nbsp;George Lucas& nbsp; –without ceasing to feel enthusiastic about the future of the franchise. “data-reactid =” 12 “>Mark Hamill considers that his career as Luke Skywalker in the saga of Star wars has come to an end. The 68-year-old Californian, who in 1977 left his career as a soap opera actor to join the first installment of Star Wars, has revealed to Entertainment Weekly why he now says goodbye to the character created by George Lucas –Without ceasing to feel enthusiastic about the future of the franchise.

Mark Hamill confirms that he will not be playing Luke Skywalker again after his goodbye in Star Wars: Episode IX – Skywalker’s Rise. (Image: Disney / Lucasfilm)

a moving letter published in April& nbsp; and launch & nbsp;a message of hope and thanks& nbsp; aimed at followers of & nbsp;Star wars& nbsp; who are fighting the coronavirus, now Hamill is in the position to answer the question of & nbsp;if he would consider returning to the character in the appropriate circumstances. “data-reactid =” 24 “> After saying goodbye to fans with a heartwarming letter released in April and launching a message of hope and thanks to Star Wars fans who are battling the coronavirus, Hamill is now seen in the tessitura to answer the question of if he would consider returning to the character in the appropriate circumstances.