Mark Hamill reveals what the Joker would say to Luke Skywalker – Tomatazos

Mark Hamill is synonymous with Luke Skywalker. It is without a doubt the most important role of his career. It’s hard to think about Star Wars and not think about it. His passage through Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94% and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80% is iconic; marked a before and after in his career. So it was a long-awaited event to see him back in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91%. Many fans hated this movie, precisely because of the way the character was used. In general, for lovers of this cinematic universe, whether you like this movie depends on whether you think they used it well or wasted it. It is so important that his surprise appearance in the season finale The Mandalorian – 91% blew the minds of many viewers. After that show, a cameo in TV series is measured from this. That is why, at the time, when it was said that WandaVision – 95% were going to have a Lukeskywalker level cameo, people expected to see Magneto or some character of his caliber. Some believe that the appearance of Isaiah Bradley, the black Captain America, and his grandson Eli Bradley, Patriot in the comics, in Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% were cameos at this level.

On the other hand, another facet of the actor, which is not necessarily known to everyone outside the English-speaking world, is his career as a voice actor for film, television and video games. In the field of animation he has participated in classic films of the genre such as Wizards and even in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind – 87% or Castle in the Sky – 95%, by Hayao Miyazaki. That said, in this field he is particularly known for one role: the Joker. In 1992 he gave his voice to Batman The animated series. His performance was so iconic that he has played it in other animated series and, of course, in several DC animated films, notably Batman: The Mask of the Phantom – 81% and Batman: The Killing Joke – 45%. Video game fans will also recognize him for bringing this iconic villain to life in various games, particularly in Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman Arkham City.

There is no doubt that in the United States both have been his most iconic roles. And that brings us to the realm of the imagination. If both characters could meet, what would they say to each other? Mark Hamill He has given us a partial answer to that question.

Every year Children’s Hospital Los Angeles hosts a charity event known as March Matter to raise funds to support their organization and seriously injured and sick children. One of the many celebrities who participated in this event was Mark Hamill. The actor spoke with a child from said hospital for Zoom and in the conversation he asked: What would the Joker say to Luke Skywalker? The actor told him the following:

Hey Luke Skywalker! I’m not very fond of Jedi. In fact, I hate them. LOL!

This is not a surprising answer considering that the character is an agent of chaos and the Jedi basically represent order.

Fortunately we can see the scene because he uploaded it to Twitter. In it you can see that your dog is not a big fan of the joker’s laugh. It is interesting to note that in his tweet he also revealed that he does not love playing the character in public spaces

I was very happy to play the Joker in a zoom for Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, but it’s weird when people ask me to play him in supermarkets or at the airport. You can’t do it silently and it’s disturbing to those who assume I’m just a lunatic.

Perhaps one day the actor will reveal to us what Luke would say to the villain.

