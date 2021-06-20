Mark Hamill reacts to Carrie Fisher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As we already told you on June 18, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the list of artists who next year, in 2022, can receive their own star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame. In the list we find a galactic name, that of Carrie Fisher, who surprisingly still does not have it despite having been a renowned actress, screenwriter and writer.

His colleague and friend, Mark Hamill (who does have his own star since 2018) celebrated it like this on Twitter:

I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. ?? Her star will blaze from here to eternity.? pic.twitter.com/9qAg5UFFGf ? Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2021

“I congratulate and salute the 38 new Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees. Welcome to the neighborhood! Much love and a very special finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious and irreverent force of nature that was my space sister Carrie Fisher. His star will shine from here to eternity “, wrote Hamill along with several photos of the two throughout the history of ‘Star Wars’.

The rest of the honorees

And since in some cases it is better late than never, take note because the 2022 promotion will also include the stars of Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlantii, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, The Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, The North Hurricanes, Martha Reeves, Nipsey Hussle, Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Angelica Vale, Richard Blade, and Michael Strahan.

Let us remember that the honorees are chosen from hundreds of nominations by the Hollywood Walk of Fame committee before being ratified by the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Chamber. They now have two years to schedule and organize their ceremonies and if they don’t, as Whitney Houston did, they lose the right to have it.