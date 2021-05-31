Mark Hamill pokes fun at an archaeological discovery

Actor Mark Hamill has wanted to compare the remains of a fossil with one of the most famous creatures in the Star Wars movies.

Mark Hamill will be forever remembered for playing Luke Skywalker, the Jedi who saved the Galaxy from Star wars of the wicked Emperor Palpatine. He is also addicted to social networks and loves to share current affairs, where he displays all his sense of humor.

He has now shared a picture of a 3,300-year-old fossil of a bird named Moa and has compared it to a Rancor.

Excuse me, but I recognize a Rancor’s hand when I see one. 👀 https://t.co/plAYuXpI4d – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 26, 2021

In the tweet Mark Hamill wrote: “Excuse me, but I recognize a Rancor’s hand when I see one.”

The Moa (Dinornithiformes) they were flightless birds similar to ostriches that lived in New Zealand. There were different breeds and their size was varying from similar to a rooster, to being twice that of a current ostrich. Its extinction was about 500 years ago due to human beings.

So the Moa and the Rancor don’t look much alike.

On Star wars, a Rancor It is a huge and very fierce being on the planet Dathomir, Where was he born Darth maul. The first time we saw a monster of this breed was in the movie Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) fight one in the palace of Jabba the hutt. In a very mythical scene that has undoubtedly gone down in the history of the saga.

We have recently seen a Rancor in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Consignment from Disney Plus. When the group of clones is assigned the task of recovering a “boy” named Muchi of a group of slave traders. They are surprised to learn that it was actually a Rancor. Also, at the end of the episode, the team reunited the beast with none other than Jabba’s right hand, Bib Fortuna. But he’s not the one who killed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), since that was called Kick, although the connection is clear.

