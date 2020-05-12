For every clueless fan who hasn’t caught up with the Disney + series, there’s one more reason to watch it. Jon Favreau’s project is what many fans have been waiting for years, after the devastating productions that have not favored the saga. But who better to talk about this than a veteran actor who was in the first movies, Mark Hamill pointed out the main virtue of ‘The Mandalorian’.

The series that ended its first season in the last month of 2019, is preparing the second with high expectations about the number of well-known characters it will bring, starting with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. The first has not been seen in a live-action, while the second is considered dead by the time this story would be unfolding, so they will have a lot to explain.

Favreau opted to keep silent about one of the main characters, baby Yoda. The surprise that this meant attracted immediate attention to the series, but you also have to talk about how they are telling the story, they tell you enough to keep you hooked, leaving several doubts in the air that we hope will be answered in the second and until the third season that has already been confirmed.

With the number of bad hits that have been seen in the Star Wars saga in recent years, it is normal that this project took off as it did. But it seems mortals aren’t the only ones excited about the series, Mark Hamill pointed out the main virtue of ‘The Mandalorian’ and if Luke Skywalker says so, it must be true.

“I think they have a wonderful advantage in ‘The Mandalorian’ in that it’s an economic narrative. They don’t have the burden of delivering a huge gigantic special effects show like the movies had to do. More or less goes back to George’s basics by imagining him as a western in space. He has that Sergio Leone Western tone, “said the actor for Entertainment Weekly.