Mark Hamill joins the #FreeBritney campaign

Britney Spears is one of the pop culture stars with the most impact of the 2000s but, although her biggest hits were released back then, it did not become something that would only last a couple of years, because until now they continue to sound and echoing. Perhaps his latest releases (2013) do not have the same boom as his first studio album … Baby One More Time or even Oops! … I Did It Again which had 28 million and 22 million copies sold respectively.

Earning the title of The Princess of Pop, the singer has faced a handful of conflicts for several years now. When her career was still at its peak in 2007, the interpreter began to face legal situations due to drug use, as well as defying the law in a fight to continue living with her children, which would lead to shaving her head. , the reason for this act varies some versions; Some say it was so that in her blood studies no residues of any drug she had ingested would appear, while others point out that she was facing a crisis in which she said that “she was tired of having her hair touched.”

After all that scandal, his father made the decision to become his legal guardian, which would imply that he would be in charge of all his money and personal decisions such as remarrying or even having children. All this resurfaced from what was apparently hidden a few weeks ago when the singer demanded in a court of the California Court that he no longer wants his father to be in charge of everything, pointing out the abuses on his part and that now he lives off everything that she generated.

This revived that movement that was born around 2008 called Free Britney, which at first was related to the harassment she suffered by the press, and now runs with the aim of showing support for the singer in the face of the legal situation against her father where it is noted that she has the right to regain her life and freedom. The movement has been joined by several Hollywood stars, and one of the most recent is Mark Hamill, protagonist of the first trilogy of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%.

# FreeBritney🙏 – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 15, 2021

Who has given life to Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, and who has also immortalized the Joker by lending him his voice in the animated versions, showed his empathy with the singer through his social networks, and although he only limited himself to sharing the hashtag on twitter, generated a lot of conversation among his fans about the place of the law in today’s society and the injustices of which he has been a victim Britney Spears.

This issue has been seen from different perspectives, there are those who try to understand the objective of Jamie spears apparently seeking to protect his daughter from using her money in some way that ends up hurting her or deciding to have more children despite her emotional instability; However, it has become clear that this objective has deviated over time to become someone who lives off everything that Spears has generated with her music, denying her the right to make her own decisions.

Just a couple of days ago, according to the New York Times, the California judge accepted the resignation of the lawyer for Womanizer’s interpreter, which was imposed by the same state, and now he will be able to choose his own lawyer to defend her and file a lawsuit against from your tutor. Britney’s statements have further evidenced what is revealed in documentaries such as Framing Britney Spears – 100%, which was released this year, where it is evidenced the way in which she was used and exploited in the music industry while still a minor .