This is honestly one of the cinematic disappointments of recent times. Return to Zombieland promised to be a film full of promise, arrived (too) long after the first episode. If we sometimes felt forced to smile if not laughing, we still expected something else. And the scenario could have been very different as we have just learned. Indeed, the writers simply wanted to make Mark Hamill appear, in a cameo that looked particularly crazy.

Mark Hamill said no to Back to Zombieland

We remember in the first episode that Bill Murray bought himself a cameo, which quickly became a cult scene in the film. We therefore expected the result to surprise us with a treat of the same ilk. Yes but here it is. In the end, it was Bill Murray who returned for a somewhat telephonic scene.

But, as screenwriter Paul Wernick revealed on Twitter, the team initially had another actor in mind: Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga. As in the first episode, the little gang was to stop at the home of a celebrity. We then learned from Mark Hamill that Tallahassee had a fierce hatred for the actor, after identifying with him for a long time when he was a child and being the target of mockery. On screen, he reportedly faced zombified Mark Hamill, including scenes of (fake) lightsaber combat.

It remains to be seen whether, in the end, the presence of Mark Hamill would have really changed the situation, or if it is only wishful thinking on our part. The actor may have understood from reading the script that the film was going to be a complete oven. In this case, one easily understands his refusal.

For the curious, the original scenario is available in the twitter thread below.

So we used the force. And got a forceful fuck no. #zombieland

– Paul Wernick (@paulwernick) March 21, 2020