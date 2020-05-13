Share

Although every Star Wars fan wants to see Mark Hamill again in the role of Luke Skywalker, it seems that the actor thinks otherwise and is not interested in returning to the franchise.

Without a doubt, the Star Wars universe has already shown us that there may be returns of characters already dead and has also stressed that seeing a character again is not something that can be dismissed so easily. That is why Mark Hamill’s words are not out of place after the farewell starring his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actor, to embody Luke Skywalker in both the original trilogy and the three subsequent films, he has revealed, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, you can’t imagine a return to the saga. “I can’t imagine something like that, no. I lived a beginning, a story arc and an outcome. Those movies gave me so much more than I had imagined when I started, and my bittersweet goodbye was in Episode IX. I am very fond of George and the character he created and I am very grateful for what he has given me both personally and professionally, but I don’t want to be greedy. They still have a lot of stories to tell and as many great actors to play them, they don’t need me“Said Mark Hamill, who continues to show discontent around that farewell that generated so much controversy and divided both the fans and the film directed by Rian Johnson.

Still a huge fan

Mark Hamill has always been very enthusiastic in everything related to this world that has not stopped growing over the course of more than four decades, and now, which has become more of a fan than a protagonist, things have not changed or a little.

In this way, the actor cannot hide his enthusiasm for the franchise’s first live-action series., a fiction that reminds you of origins. “Somehow it goes back to George Lucas’s vision of a western in space. This tone of Sergio Leone’s films has something that for me is a very smart bet because you can’t keep trying to beat yourself all the time. It has impressed me a lot. Not like superhero movies that have to be gigantic epic, with The Mandalorian you can focus more on the characters and the story, which I think is great. “

Share