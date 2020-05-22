Legendary actor Mark Hamill wanted Luke Skywalker to have turned to the Dark Side in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

TO Mark Hamill He loves to talk about his time in the Star Wars franchise. Now comment on how Luke Skywalker should use the Dark Side in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Fortunately, franchise creator George Lucas explained his intentions for the trilogy that was meant to explore the classic themes of good triumphing over evil. Since they were intended to inspire the younger audience to be brave.

“I remember complaining to George Lucas about something in Revenge of the Jedi (Return of the Jedi),” Mark Hamill shared in an interview. “And I said, ‘It’s so predictable and easy.’ We should go to the dark side. He said, “Mark, don’t forget. These things were made for children. His original intention was to make films for children! Adolescents and minors. And we are contributing our adult sensibility and that is where we made a mistake ”.

He added: “He is the man. He knows what he wants, and I realized he was right. He said: “All fairy tales are carefully tied at the end.” Because I thought after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back we should go nuts on the last one, but there is a reason why George is where he is and I am where I am. ”

He wanted to explore the dark side of the Force.

While this is not necessarily new information, as Mark Hamill revealed this anecdote on multiple occasions, it serves as a testament to Hamill’s passion for the character and the number of times his wishes for a character deviated from the goals of a Star Wars director. These conflicts have continued in recent years, as Hamill did not fully agree with the way that writer / director Rian Johnson described Luke for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Well, I thought I was getting mean,” continued Mark Hamill. “Because I was dressed all in black. I thought I would go to the dark side in the end. And of course you have to redeem yourself. But that movie is how I felt it went with the previous episode, as each actor wants to play their own evil twin. ”